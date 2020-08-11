M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,958 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

PFG opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.