M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in M&T Bank by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after purchasing an additional 682,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,139,000 after purchasing an additional 584,351 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,926,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $24,834,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in M&T Bank by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 751,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,711,000 after buying an additional 229,604 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $109.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

