Morgan Stanley Increases Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $41.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sealed Air by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Sealed Air by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sealed Air by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 476,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

