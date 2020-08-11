Morgan Stanley Increases National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $37.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EYE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of EYE opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Vision has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

