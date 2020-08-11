Morgan Stanley Increases Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $36.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of IR stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,592.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,993,121 shares of company stock worth $768,068,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at about $1,752,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469,364 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth about $297,903,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 378.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,950,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287,326 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

