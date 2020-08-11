Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.8% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $391.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.