MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,122,000 after buying an additional 822,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after buying an additional 192,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,307,000 after buying an additional 129,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,719,000 after buying an additional 218,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 334.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 746,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after buying an additional 574,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. DA Davidson upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $255,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,905.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $123.11 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

