Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,576 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,569.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.25 and a 12 month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

