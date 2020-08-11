Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,594 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,357,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,737,431,000 after buying an additional 2,298,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $212.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,637.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.41. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.25 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

