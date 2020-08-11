Michael David Jones Sells 4,000 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GPI opened at $92.12 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 76.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 165.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 118,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 41.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after buying an additional 187,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.