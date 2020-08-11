Mendel Money Management Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,079 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,000. Microsoft makes up about 6.5% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.25 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,569.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

