Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.