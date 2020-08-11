Mckenna Michelle Sells 8,803 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $80,987.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 4th, Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $61,244.70.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 75.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

