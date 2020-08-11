Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get BIOLINERX LTD/S alerts:

BLRX stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.