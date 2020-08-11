Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.6% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 83.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.25 and a one year high of $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,569.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average is $180.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

