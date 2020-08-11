Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,846.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 2.42. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

