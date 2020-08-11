Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 235.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

