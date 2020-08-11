Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,197 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,569.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.25 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.