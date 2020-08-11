Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,167.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,967.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2,359.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,586.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

