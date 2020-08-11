Mackay Shields LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,132,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the first quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HQY stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

