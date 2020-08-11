Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of Papa John’s Int’l at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 9.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 250,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 162,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

