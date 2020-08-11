Mackay Shields LLC Buys 643 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Celanese by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Celanese by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

NYSE:CE opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

