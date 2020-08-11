Mackay Shields LLC Buys 292 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Arista Networks by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,868,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $305,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at $978,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $2,482,994.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $17,246,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.12.

ANET opened at $222.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.68 and its 200 day moving average is $215.69. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.