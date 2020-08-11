Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 6,500 Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.37% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NYSE NPTN opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $394.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.68.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $260,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,891 shares of company stock worth $477,604. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.