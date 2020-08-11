LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

LTC opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.82. LTC Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

