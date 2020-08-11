Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $291,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EA opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.26 and a 200 day moving average of $116.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,098,835,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $738,654,000 after buying an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $445,421,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

