Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Lear worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,748,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,084,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lear by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.06.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $115.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.52. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.