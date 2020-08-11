Larry J. Thoele Sells 3,000 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $127.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $108.38. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 13.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Landstar System by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 6.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.18.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

