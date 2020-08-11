Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LTRX. ValuEngine cut Lantronix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lantronix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

