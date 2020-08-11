Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after acquiring an additional 695,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after acquiring an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,575,000 after acquiring an additional 404,600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13,173.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 298,516 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,482,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $187.38 on Tuesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

