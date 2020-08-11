Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $8,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $8,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,730 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,517,260. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $105.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.