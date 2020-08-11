Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 147,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 83,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

NYSE:CVS opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.