Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $898,000 Position in Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $389.04 million, a PE ratio of 177.20 and a beta of 0.31.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

