Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 835 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 28.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 254.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 11.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 164,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,206,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 64.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $1,852,243.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,374,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,663,687.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 21,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,032,472.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,126,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,283,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,586 shares of company stock valued at $27,626,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $158.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average of $144.74. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

