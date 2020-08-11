Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 800 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,896,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

BHP opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

