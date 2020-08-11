Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 440 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FWONA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $46.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler purchased 795,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $26,596,637.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 271,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,376.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 281,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $10,188,477.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,901,466 shares in the company, valued at $540,029,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,136,148 shares of company stock worth $108,053,111 and have sold 291,373 shares worth $10,553,769. 4.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.