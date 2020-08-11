Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 27,507 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,507 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,619,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,759,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.