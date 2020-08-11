Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 260,425 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 260,425 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 48,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 33,483 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 88,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NYSE:F opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

