Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 22,600 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 221,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 359,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.