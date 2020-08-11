Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,035 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,656,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,218.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,684,000 after buying an additional 759,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,872,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,071,000 after buying an additional 717,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,023,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

