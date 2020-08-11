Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,500 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 335.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

NYSE NWL opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

