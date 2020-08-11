Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $336.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.