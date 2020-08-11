Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $161,661.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,957,363.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $5,281,976.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,719,507.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNSL opened at $201.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $212.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $134.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

