Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 66,776 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,776 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $110,554.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,132.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEVI stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.36 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

