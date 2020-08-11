Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases New Holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lendingtree by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 991,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,165,000 after purchasing an additional 203,889 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 54.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 279,036 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lendingtree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,478,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREE opened at $326.54 on Tuesday. Lendingtree Inc has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $392.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.52 and its 200-day moving average is $271.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,271 shares of company stock worth $13,657,218. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.07.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

