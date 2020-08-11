Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases New Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.