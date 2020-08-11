Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 856.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 762,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 779,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,982,000 after buying an additional 97,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HDB. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

