Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $12,598,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $1,072,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $17,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

