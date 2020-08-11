Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 163,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

AMRN stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.