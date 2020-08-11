Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dover were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 9.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 634.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

